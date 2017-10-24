'Spooktacular' Halloween events around Carlingford Lough

Looking for something Spooktacular to do with friends and family over the Halloween weekend or midterm break?

Why not check out all the spooky goings on in the Mourne and Cooley Mountains.

An eerie crossing on mystical Carlingford Lough with the Scenic Carlingford Ferry is the perfect way to start a spooky Halloween trip before taking on the ghouls and goblins around the Mourne and Cooley Peninsulas.

In the Cooley Peninsula and just a short drive from the Greenore ferry terminal in Co. Louth is Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant’s Annual Halloween Scare-Fest 2017. With pumpkin carving, a haunted house and live actors dressed to scare it’s fun for the whole family, with all donations going towards Temple Street Children’s Hospital. The Scare-Fest is running for the whole month of October, so plenty of opportunity for a scare or two!

In the Mourne Peninsula you can find the annual Hallowtides Festival in Newcastle, Co. Down. Just a short drive from the ferry terminal in Greencastle you can find fancy dress, street theatre, a kid’s party and their fireworks extravaganza for the perfect Halloween day out.

For the adults only, and those seeking a proper scare is Bellurgan Park’s Quarantine Zone. Not to be missed (if you dare!), can you make it through the mysterious biological research facility?

Scenic Carlingford Ferry will also be offering a 15% discount for all passengers this Halloween season when booked online.

Not to mention the special hot spiced apple juice brew to keep the giant spiders invading Greenore and Greencastle ferry terminals away!

Scare-Fest 2017 at Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant, Jenkinstown (throughout October)

Hallowtides Festival, Newcastle (October 31st)

Quarantine Zone at Bellurgan Park (October 20th – 22nd and October 27th – 30th)