Louth school building projects incomplete after nearly three years

TWO school building projects in Louth that were scheduled to go to construction in 2015 are still incomplete.

Information on the Department of Education website reveals that the delayed school building projects are located in Dunleer and Drogheda.

The recently updated construction project lists reveal that projects at SN Tigh An Lubhair, Tenure, Dunleer and SN Pádraig Naofa B in Drogheda are still in progress.

The new school for SN Tigh An Lubhair, Tenure is at Stage 5 of the process (handover to school – substantial completion), according to the lists.

Meanwhile, the extension planned for SN Pádraig Naofa B is at Stage 4 (construction). The two Louth projects were among a list of 70 major school building projects scheduled for construction in 2015.

The Department of Education published the original list in December 2014. They were mostly new schools, but included some large extensions.

The lists, which were updated earlier this month, show that just 40 per cent of the projects have been completed.