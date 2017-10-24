Dundalk 'Cops n Donuts' fundraiser a huge success

On Saturday the 21nd of November ‘Cops n Donuts’ took place at Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk.

Members of the Gardaí, Special Olympics athletes, Transition Year students from St Louis Secondary School and Special Olympics volunteers sold donuts to raise funds and increase awareness for Special Olympics Leinster.

The event, organised by The Law Enforcement Torch Run, an organisation that has been in partnership with Special Olympics for many years, took place from 9.30am-5.30pm. Members of the public were encouraged to purchase a pack of donuts for a great cause. An amount of €2,798.25 was raised from the 1 day event.

Regional Fundraising Coordinator, Louise Duffy said, “The event has become an annual success helping Special Olympics change the lives of intellectually disabled athletes all over Ireland. We are delighted to work with the local Gardaí on this great event and would like to thank them, Marshes Shopping Centre, St Louis School, our volunteers and the public for their phenomenal support.”