DkIT praised in OECD/EU report

DUNDALK Institute of Technology is among six Irish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) praised in a new OECD/EU report.

The OECD/EU report on Ireland's entrepreneurship education found that a study visit to DkIT revealed “several very successful practices that stimulate and reward leadership at all levels”.

The “Supporting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Higher Education in Ireland” report also notes that the practices “create proper support structures and incentives for staff and students”.

“This report is a testament to the quality of the teaching in our Higher Education Institutions and the findings of the review will inform best practice in entrepreneurial education across Europe,” said Minister for Education Mary Mitchell-O'Connor.

“It highlights the fact that engagement between institutions, employers, community and regional stakeholders is becoming increasingly important.”

Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology, Limerick Institute of Technology, University of Limerick, University College of Cork and Dublin City University have also been praised in the report.

The report also identifies some areas for improvement including increasing start-up support for students and alumni, and broadening the scope for research initiatives.