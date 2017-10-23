Huge crowds expected at Drogheda Retail Park Halloween parade

Children in Louth are set to enjoy a unique children’s Halloween Parade and family fun day to kick off the Halloween season at Drogheda Retail Park, on Monday, October 30, starting at 4 pm.

Led by Count Dracula, local children will go from store to store on a spooky adventure, trick or treating staff and customers alike.

As well as Count Dracula and his spooky entourage, children will be entertained by magicians, jugglers and face painters with a Halloween DJ providing suitable ghoulish tunes.

Drogheda Retail Park is located on the Donore Road, at Junction 9 just off the M1 and just an eight-minute drive from Drogheda town centre.

Children and adults attending the Spooks Parade are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit and don their best costume.

The event starts at 4pm, and families are encouraged to get there early to meet the characters and get their face paint ready before the Parade at 4.30pm.

Car parking, including disabled car parking spaces, will be available at Drogheda Retail Park for this fantastic event.

“This event is a great opportunity for kids to go trick or treating in safety, and have a great time doing it,” said Freda O’Donnell, Property Manager, Drogheda Retail Park.

“Our store managers and staff are looking forward to welcoming the spooks parade on Monday, and each store will have a selection of goodies and sweets.

“This is our first major seasonal event at Drogheda Retail Park and we are looking forward to hosting more family events into the festive period.”

For further information on the Halloween Spooks Parade please see the Drogheda Retail Park Facebook page at facebook.com/ droghedaretailpark.