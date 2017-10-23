Louth’s Geraldines GFC holding clothing recycling fundraising event

Geraldines GFC are holding a clothing recycling fundraising event in aid of Geraldine’s underage football at the club over the next two weekends and are asking for the public’s support.

The club are asking the public to donate all their unwanted clean and re-usable clothes, bed-linen, towels, curtains, shoes and handbags, for their cause.

They have made a request that no household bric a brac, duvets, toys or pillows be sent in.

During this weekend, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October, the Geraldines are asking people to drop off all bags of clothing at club between 10.00am and 1.00pm.

The club will also be collecting bags of clothing at the same times on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th November.

Geraldines GFC wish to thank all for supporting their club and for taking the time and effort to support their fundraising drive.