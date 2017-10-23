Deaths in Dundalk – Monday 23 October 2017

The death has occurred of Paula Faulkner (née Hughes) of Annagassan, Louth

The death has occurred of Paula Faulkner (née Hughes), Strand Road, Annagassan and late of Huyton, Liverpool, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Paula, beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Jon-Paul (UCD Dublin) and Alison (Rafferty, Forkhill).

Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandchildren Josh and Katie, sisters Imelda (Graves) and Carole (Murtagh), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rest in Peace