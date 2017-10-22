Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday 22 October 2017

The death has occurred of Robert (Foods) McLoughlin of Newry Road, Dundalk, Louth

On 21st October 2017, following an accident.

Robert (aged 29) much loved son of Sid and Attracta and dear brother of Stephen and Kim.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, sister -in-law Catriona, niece Chloe, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Noel Loughran of Harlow, Essex, UK and formerly Mullaghbane, Carlingford, Louth



Suddenly. Beloved husband of Beverly, adored dad of Philomena and Jamie, much loved grandad of Owen and Mia, son of the late John and Sarah and dear brother of Lil, Joe, Rita and the late Thomas, Peter, Brendan, May and Johnny, who died July 10th.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 27th October, in Harlow, followed by cremation.

Burial of ashes will take place in Grange at a later date.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Joan Cullen (née Carroll) of Raheny, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

On October 19th 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Riverside Nursing Home, St. Margarets, Co. Dublin.

Joan, dear mother of Amanda, Finian and Julieann and darling Nana of Sean, Rebecca, Alex and Jamie.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, relatives and her special friends.

Reposing at Kirwans Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Oct. 24th) at 10 am in the Church of St. Nicholas of Myra, Kinsealy. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Larkin (née Carron) of Golf Links Road, Greenore, Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her beloved family.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons James, Brian, Johnnie and Peter.

Also her daughters-in-law Dara, Anne, Aine and Ann, grandchildren Mary, Anthony, Bernadette, Padraic, Caoile, Dearbhlaith, Aimee, Lailah and Eimear, great grandchildren Aibhlinn and Daithí, sisters Phil Walsh and Olive French, brother-in-law Peter French, sister-in-law Madeline Carron, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7.30pm this Saturday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am, proceeding via Greenore village, to Our Lady Star Of The Sea Church, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Brenda Dullaghan (née Farrell) of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Charlie, adored mother of Collette, Fiona, Martin, Eugene, Niall and Dara and dear sister of Briege, Nuala, Maura, Paddy, Michael, Imelda, Joseph, Hughie, Dara, Seán and Gretta.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren Simon, Conor, Cian, Mark, Sinead, Kim, Eamon, Ronan, Fintan, Aaron, Feilamae, Evan, Ferdia, Caoilinn and Síne, great-grandson Jacob, sons and daughters-in-law Peadar, Brendan, Theresa, Alison, Rachel and Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Alice and Michael.

Reposing at home from 11am on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 10.45am to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11.30am.

Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

May She Rest in Peace



