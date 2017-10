The old Newry Road remains closed from the Newry Bridge to the Red Cow roundabout before the N1 Dublin to Belfast Road in Dundalk this afternoon.

It comes after a man in his late 20s was killed after being struck by two cars in the early hours of the morning.

"#LOUTH Dundalk/Newry Rd(R132) remains closed Newry Bridge to Red Cow R/A before N1 Dublin/Belfast Rd."