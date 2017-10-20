Dundalk students awarded mentoring certs

STUDENTS at a Dundalk secondary school have been presented with certificates for completing an innovative mentoring programme.

St Louis students received their certificates from Mark McCormack, the founder of 'Create the Great in You' mentoring programme on Thursday last.

The Ardee man created the six-week CGY programme for Transition Year students in 2015. It includes workshops on comedy, archaeology, poetry and magic.

The programme aims to provide young people with a space to explore how communication, collaboration and creativity can be applied to develop both community and relationships.

“It was so easy to organise a presentation with this group – so many of them volunteered to participate,” said Mark.

“It’s wonderful to see the confidence the girls have even at this early stage of Transition Year.”

St Louis student Paige Mellin wrote a song for the ceremony about Creativity Versus Consumption. Some girls also played the ukulele, violin and flute.

St Louis TY Co-Ordinator Marie Meehan said: “I am so proud that our girls participate so well always and are a wonderful group to work with.”