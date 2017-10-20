WINNERS: Dundalk Looking Good awards ceremony

Dundalk and its residents were certainly looking good as the annual celebration of dedication and community spirit among residents groups, volunteers and the business community in Dundalk took place in the Táin Theatre on Thursday.

Dundalk Looking Good is one of the highlights of the Council’s calendar and is a fitting event to reward all those who work tirelessly to make Dundalk the best it can possibly be. Prizes were given out on the night to many categories including housing estates, best gardens, hospitality and business premises.

Cllr. Colm Markey, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, warmly praised all those who took part in the competition this year and championed the value of volunteerism which contributes to make Dundalk a great place in which to live and visit. He also acknowledged the contribution of the late Willie Duffy, one of Dundalk’s great volunteers. His final acknowledgement was of Dundalk’s achievement in winning its tenth Gold Medal Award in the National Tidy Towns Competition.

A number of prizes were given out to representatives of winning local estates which included Carroll Mead, Oldbridge and Ath Leathan. Excitement was palpable at the Táin Theatre when Gerard McHugh won first place in the Best Overall Garden category for his colourful garden at Priorland Road.

This year’s Best Presented Hospitality Award went to the Rosemount Guest House on the Dublin Road, who were once again delighted to receive this award, having won this category previously. Their beautiful grounds to the premises are admired by both locals and guests alike and add a great dash of colour to the area.

Representatives of Quinn’s Funeral Home on Bridge Street were delighted to win the Best Business Premises category which was richly deserved for the great efforts which they put in every year. The beautiful hanging baskets and flower displays greatly enhance their premises.

The Adjudicators deemed Mullaharlin Park to be worthy winners of the Most Improved Estate category. This award meant a great deal to the local residents and is a great reward to residents of this estate for all their hard work over the last twelve months.

Helen Byrne was welcomed as the new Chair of Dundalk Tidy Towns Committee and was full of praise for all the groups and individuals in attendance. She acknowledged that her committee owe a debt of gratitude to all the Residents Associations and local Businesses as it is due to their hard work and dedication that the town continues to be successful in the National Tidy Towns Competition. She also expressed her appreciation of the sponsor REA Gunne Property for their continued support and congratulated all the winners.