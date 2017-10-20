Public meeting in Kilcurry over whiskey warehouses

KILCURRY CONCERNED RESIDENTS will hold a public meeting on Thursday 26th October at 8:00pm in Kilcurry Resource Centre.

This will be the final opportunity for local citizens to express opinions and concerns on a development to be considered by the Planning Department of Louth County Council.

The developer's planning application is for 13 warehouses/whiskey maturation plant on 111 acres beside the School and Church. This has been lodged and the closing date for observations to Louth County Council is November 2nd.

All members of the community are urged to attend as this proposed development will have an adverse effect on the community and should be of concern to all

We invite all the residents of our community and look forward to your participation and influence.