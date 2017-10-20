Storm Brian to bring gusts of 110km/h to Louth

As well as issuing a status orange wind warning for most coastal counties, Met Eireann has now issued a status yellow warning for the rest of the country.

Storm Brian will make landfall in Ireland late on Friday night, bringing up to 130km/h gusts to coastal counties like Clare, Kerry, Cork and Waterford.

From then on, the winds will swing west to southwest, becoming northwest, and will reach mean speeds up to 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h across Louth late on Friday night into Saturday morning.

This latest warning was issued on Friday at 5am and is valid for Louth and the rest of the country from 3am on Saturday morning until 10pm on Saturday night.

There will also be widespread rain, bringing with it the risk of localised flooding in Louth, although the worst of this weather will hit the coast.

Gardaí and the RSA have warned of poor driving conditions with surface water and winds threatening high-sided vehicles. There is the added risk of more fallen trees and loose debris. Strong caution has been advised.

