Possible water supply disruption for Dundalk town centre next week

Mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Francis Street, Park Street, Earl Street, Dublin Street, Anne Street, Rampart Lane, River Lane, Williamson Place, Rampart Lane, Thomas Street, Stapleton Drive, Stapletown Place, Bridge Crescent, Central Avenue, West Terrace, The Crescent, Vincent Avenue, Wynnes Terrace, Mary Street and surrounding areas in Dundalk from Tuesday October 24 until November 7th between 8:30am and 5:30pm daily.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

If you need to contact irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU015042.