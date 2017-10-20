Dundalk man featured in new book 'It's Who I Am'

DUNDALK man Tommy Byrne is one of 14 Irish personalities featured in a new book about purpose and passion.

The former racing car driver shares his story in Conor Kenny's latest book 'It's Who I Am'. It was launched by sports journalist Paul Kimmage in Dublin on Wednesday, October 18.

Tommy speaks candidly in the book about his experience as a racing car driver and gives a unique insight into his life.

Some of the other high profile personalities featured in the book include former Irish international boxer, Mick Dowling, musician Finbar Furey, and Naval Commander Roberta O'Brien.

“Many go through life without discovering their purpose or passion. These 14 people have. Though, in many ways ordinary, their stories are extraordinary,” said author Conor Kenny.

“It’s their pursuit of being true to who they are that teaches us to look differently at our work, our lives and purpose. The only common thread is that what they do is who they are.”