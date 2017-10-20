Deaths in Dundalk - Friday October 20th, 2017

The death has occurred of Kitty Curtin (née Boyle) of The Ferns, Blackrock and Rathkeale, Limerick

Peacefully on 19th October 2017. Kitty beloved wife of the late Des and dear mother of Larry, and grandmother of Eimear, Aidan, and Declan. Deeply regretted by her son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Philippa, brother Monsignor Liam Boyle, sister Aine Boyle, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Larry’s home, 7, Clos Deirdriu, The Ferns, Blackrock, from 4pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. Burial of Ashes will take place at a later date in Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Family Flowers only. Donations to the North Louth Hospice.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred suddenly of Zita Lynch (née Bowhan), Castlelumney, Dunleer.

Zita, beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Niall, Martin, Paul and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later