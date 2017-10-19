AA Roadwatch warn of debris on M1 near Dundalk
Between Castlebellingham and Dundalk
AA Roadwatch have issued an advisory warning to motorists using the M1 this afternoon.
In a tweet AA Roadwatch are advising people of "debris on the M1 Dublin/Belfast Rd northbound between J15 Castlebellingham and J16 Dundalk, in the right lane."
#LOUTH #M1 Debris northbound between J15 Castlebellingham and J16 Dundalk, in the right lane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 19, 2017
