AA Roadwatch warn of debris on M1 near Dundalk

Between Castlebellingham and Dundalk

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

AA Roadwatch warn of debris on M1 near Dundalk

AA Roadwatch warn of debris on M1 near Dundalk

AA Roadwatch have issued an advisory warning to motorists using the M1 this afternoon.

In a tweet AA Roadwatch are advising people of "debris on the M1 Dublin/Belfast Rd northbound between J15 Castlebellingham and J16 Dundalk, in the right lane."