Debris reported on the M1 motorway near Dundalk
AA Roadwatch are reporting that there is debris on the M1 motorway northbound between Junction 15 Castlebellingham and Junction 16 Dundalk, in the right lane, this afternoon.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving in the area.
#LOUTH #M1 Debris northbound between J15 Castlebellingham and J16 Dundalk, in the right lane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) October 19, 2017
