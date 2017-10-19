Debris reported on the M1 motorway near Dundalk

Staff Reporter

AA Roadwatch are reporting that there is debris on the M1 motorway northbound between Junction 15 Castlebellingham and Junction 16 Dundalk, in the right lane, this afternoon.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving in the area.