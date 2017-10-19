WEATHER ALERT: Status Yellow wind warning for Louth

A STATUS Yellow wind warning has been put in place for Louth which is likely to encounter peak winds on Saturday afternoon next.

The concept behind Met Éireann Yellow level weather alerts is to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action.

Local residents are being urged to brace themselves for Storm Brian as rain turns heavy and persistent today.

“We would urge people to continue to stay safe this weekend and take every precaution both when at home and on the road,” said Director of Personal Lines at Liberty Insurance Deirdre Ashe.

The winds in Louth are not expected to be as severe as those experienced during Storm Ophelia on Monday last.

The Status Yellow wind warning will be in effect from 22:00 on Friday, October 20 through to 22:00 on Saturday, October 21.