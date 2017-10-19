Dundalk pupils are prize-winners in national John Hooper Awards

A group of pupils from St Vincent’s secondary school Dundalk, have been presented with prizes as winners in the John Hooper Awards, which took place today in the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Bronagh Cassidy, Aoife Lowth and Rachel Campbell, won second prize in the John Hooper competition for their poster, ‘ARIA or Manual? - A statistical analysis into which method of grading retinal images for diabetic retinopathy is the most effective.’

The goal of the John Hooper competition is to improve students' abilities to describe, explore and investigate their environment using statistics.

The competition was first launched seven years ago to mark the first World Statistics Day in 2010, which is now observed every 20 October.

This national competition is open to teams of 2 to 3 students, up to 18 years old and is named in honour of John Hooper BA (1878 - 1930).

Hooper graduated in 1898 with a First Class Honours in Mathematics, and in 1923 at the foundation of State, was appointed the first Director of Statistics for Saorstát Éireann.

As the first Director of Statistics, John Hooper shaped the development of official statistics for the new State until his death in December 1930.

His work led to the development of new statistics (e.g. first Census of Population and Census of Industrial Production in 1926), and the 1926 Statistics Act.

This year’s overall winners of the John Hooper Awards, Ella Brennan, Jessie Oyenuga from Loreto Secondary School in Kilkenny, went on to win third place on the world stage in the coveted International Statistical Literacy Project (ISLP) and International Association of Statistical Education (IASE) International Statistics Competition.

This prestigious competition attracted entries from 23 countries including Japan, Russia, Mexico, Australia, Finland, Hungary and Zambia. The winners also received their international award at this ceremony for their project “Don’t ditch your dairy”.