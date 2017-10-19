Dundalk Meals-On-Wheels need volunteer drivers

Dundalk Social Service Council are currently looking for volunteer drivers for its Meals-on-Wheels organisation, to help deliver meals in Dundalk.

The time commitment would be one morning per month, and there would be approximately 10 meals to be delivered (the service have a team of drivers so the delivery of 80 meals is divided accordingly).

Dundalk Social Service Council offers information and advice for the public on services available in Dundalk. They run the Meals on Wheels. Gamblers Anonymous also based at this location.

For full information on the role click here.