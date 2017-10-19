Man who tried to rob Louth bookies was wearing 'Rubberbandits' type mask
Local Crime
The man who attempted to rob a bookies in Dunleer in Co Louth yesterday was wearing a plastic bag over his head, according to reports.
Gardaí arrested and charged a man in his 40s following an attempted robbery at a bookmakers on Main Street, Dunleer yesterday evening.
The man was said to be wearing a plastic bag over his head with eye-holes cut into it and had a plastic bag over his hand.
At approximately 5:30pm the masked man entered a bookmakers, he threatened staff, and demanded cash but left empty handed. After fleeing the scene he was arrested a short distance away by local Gardaí with the assistance of the Regional Support Unit (RSU).
The man was due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10:30am in connection with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
