North Louth GAA club raise much-needed funds despite bad weather

Local GAA club St Malachy’s recent ‘Bed Push’ and Fun Day in aid of CARA Cancer and North Louth Hospice was a huge success, despite weather conditions forcing all activities to be held inside the club.

A total amount of €4000 was raised and these cheques were presented to the above charities in Naomh Malachi hall on Sunday 1st October. These charities were very appreciative and thankful for the kind donation which will help many cancer sufferers and their families in the future.

A fun and enjoyable day was held and a special words of thanks to the following people: Daly Plaster Moulding, Mac Lift Engineering, Carrick Castles, Shelbourne Bakery, HBX Windows, Caseys Supermarket, Davis Bakery, Daltech, G & S Stainless Steel, City Cycles, Blessing fuels, Nor Boutique, Tavanmore Meats, Ard Products, Callans Bar & Restaurant, Watters Electrical, O’Neills Filling Station and Peter & Margaret Finnegan of Watters shop.

Also a special mention goes out to Declan Campbell who provided the music, to everyone who baked buns/cakes, to Naomh Malachi for the use of their facilities, to the stewarts along the route and not forgetting Mr Brian Mc Guinness who lay on the bed and entertained us all on the walk to Crossmaglen.

Finally to anyone who came along and supported these charities of which are very close to many people’s hearts.