Peter Mark Dundalk raising vital funds for The Simon Community

Pyjama parties, bake sales, fancy dress and funky hair styles, it’s that time of year again at Peter Mark!

The annual Petermarkathon fundraiser is back and coming to Peter Mark Louth from Friday 27th – Monday 30th October 2017. This year, the Peter Mark team aim to raise much needed funds for The Simon Community and specifically contribute to maintaining the support facilities for homeless individuals in crisis as part of the “Make it Home” campaign.

The vital work of the Simon Community is needed now more than ever as Ireland faces a housing and homelessness crisis. The charity focuses not on managing but ending homelessness, ensuring that people on the edge maintain and keep their homes. The overall aim of the “Make it Home” campaign is to keep and ensure homes for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

All eight Simon Communities and The Simon Community Northern Ireland will partake in this wonderful campaign with each of the 71 Peter Mark salons in Ireland also involved. Funds raised will help local Simon Communities deliver vital services.

Speaking about the initiative, Peter O’Rourke, CEO, Peter Mark said, “We are delighted to be able to take part in the “Make it Home” initiative to help raise much needed funds for The Simon Communities in Ireland. We know our customers will get behind this year’s Petermarkthon in their usual inimitable spirit and style”.

Brian Ingarfield of The Simon Communities “We are thankful to Peter Mark for supporting the Simon Communities nationwide with this wonderful initiative. The management, staff and customers create a unique, special event each year which brings joy while raising much needed funds for those in need.”