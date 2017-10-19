Two Louth schools selected for national digital trial

TWO schools in Louth have been chosen to participate in the trial of the Digital Learning Framework for schools.

St Oliver's NS and St Brigid's Special School are among 50 schools selected from across the country for the project.

The framework provides a road map to help schools manage the transformation of teaching and learning as a result of digital technologies.

It aims to help schools and individual teachers to plan how to upskill to realise the potential of digital technologies.

It will also provide for internal and external evaluation of how digital technologies are being embedded across all aspects of school activity.

Over 300 schools registered their interest for participating in the trial. Schools had to outline their reasons for applying, and this was considered during the selection process.

“We understand that meaningful integration of digital technologies can be challenging to achieve and that schools need guidance and support to achieve it,” said Minister for Education Richard Bruton.

“All too often schools are not clear as to what that integration looks like and therefore are unsure how they can achieve it.”