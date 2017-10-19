Man arrested following attempted robbery at Louth bookmakers

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 40s following an attempted robbery at a bookmakers on Main Street Dunleer yesterday evening.

At approximately 5:30pm the masked man entered a bookmakers, he threatened staff, and demanded cash but left empty handed. After fleeing the scene he was arrested a short distance away by local Gardaí with the assistance of the Regional Support Unit (RSU).

The man is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning at 10:30am in connection with the incident.



The investigation is ongoing.