Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday October 19th, 2017

The death has occurred of Fintan Goss of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Tragically. Beloved husband of Pamela, adoring dad of Laragh and Henry, cherished son of John and Mary and much loved brother of Maria, Colin and the late Ronan. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, children, parents, sister, brother, parents-in-law Gerry and Patricia Toner, brothers-in-law Alan and JP, sisters-in-law Sinead, Lynsey and Patrice, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at home from 2pm to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 11am, to St. Mary's Church. Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

PLEASE NOTE: Directions to the family home and parking arrangements.

The death has occurred of May McCabe of Dromin, Dunleer

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. May, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sisters Margaret, Teresa, Sheelah (Kellett, Foxrock, Dublin), brother Nicholas, brother-in-law David, nephews, nieces, in-laws, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, great-grandniece, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 2pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Saint Finian's Church, Dromin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please at all other times.

May She Rest In Peace