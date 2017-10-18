BREAKING: Four people injured after two-car crash in north Louth

One person was removed to hospital and three other people were treated at the scene of a two-car road traffic accident this afternoon on the M1 in north Louth.

UPDATE: The scene has been fully cleared and traffic is moving well again.

The crash blocked multiple lanes of the M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J18 Carlingford and J19 Ravensdale.

Three fire engines from Dundalk and one from Ardee attended the scene.

The M1 motorway was closed for a time.