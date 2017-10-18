Emergency services deployed to scene of multi-vehicle crash in Louth

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Louth.



The crash is blocking multiple lanes of the M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J18 Carlingford and J19 Ravensdale.

Three fire engines from Dundalk and one from Ardee are currently attending the scene.

Four people were being treated for injuries.



UPDATE: The M1 motorway is being closed by authorities, with traffic being diverted off at Junction 18 to Majors Hallow and back down at the Ballymascanlon on ramp.



Updates as we get them.