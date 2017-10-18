Louth hotels to benefit from €1m boost in funding

Louth hoteliers have welcomed the recent announcement by Minister of State for Tourism, Brendan Griffin TD of a €1million grants scheme to enhance visitor attractions located within Ireland’s Ancient East.



The fund is earmarked for projects that will enhance the physical storytelling and interpretation at sites including audio guides, video, interpretive panels and interactive technology.

Martin Daly, chair of the Irish Hotels Federation’s (IHF) Louth branch encouraged all visitor attractions within the region to apply for funding, saying that it could provide a welcome boost to tourism in the county.



“This is an opportunity to transform the experience that visitors can enjoy and really bring to life the great stories and heritage that we have to offer in Louth in an unforgettable way.”

He added: “Tourism in the county is already benefiting from the creation of Ireland’s Ancient East, thanks to the popularity of such attractions as King John's Castle, Carlingford, Monasterboice High Cross and Round Tower and St Laurence’s Gate.



"Ireland’s Ancient East, however, covers a large area offering visitors from at home and abroad a wide choice of sites to visit. This scheme can help provide even more great reasons for tourists to visit us and help to contribute to our local economy. Tourism currently supports 2,600 jobs in Louth and contributes some €56m to the local economy annually. Anything that can help to grow tourism further is very welcome and will benefit us all.”