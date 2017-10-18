Louth surgeon on trial after alleged indecent assault of six teenage boys

A retired surgeon has gone on trial accused of indecently assaulting six teenage boys at a hospital and at his private clinic in Co Louth.

Dr Michael Shine is alleged to have committed the offences at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and at a clinic in Drogheda on dates between 1964 and 1991.

The 85-year-old from Wellington Road in Dublin 4 has denied all the charges.

Opening the case before a jury this afternoon, prosecuting counsel Bernard Condon said the offences involved teenage boys who were being treated by Dr Shine at the time.

The alleged offences involved groping or massaging the young men's genitals while they were being treated for conditions or injuries to other parts of their bodies, such as cuts to a knee, a broken ankle, an injury to a finger and an injured toe.

One was being treated for a cyst on his chest, while another was treated for a hernia and undescended testicle.

The first witness said he attended the hospital for treatment for a cyst on his chest when he was 13 years old.

He said he was taken into a cubicle and his mother left but he could not remember if she was told to leave or did so of her own volition.

He said Dr Shine examined him and moved his hand down his stomach and then massaged his testicles.

He said the doctor twice said "it all works together". He said the examination was over very quickly and "as far as I was concerned it was just an ordinary examination".

He will be cross-examined by counsel for the defence tomorrow.

At the outset of the trial this morning, the eight charges were put to Dr Shine in court and he replied: "I absolutely deny that allegation."

A jury of four men and eight women has been sworn in for the trial.

Mr Shine is accused of committing the indecent assaults on five males at the hospital on unknown dates between 1964 and 1965, 1970 and 1972, 1975 and 1976 and, finally, on a unknown date between 1988 and 1991.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a sixth male on two occasions in a clinic in Drogheda on a date in 1973 and 1974 and on a date in 1975.