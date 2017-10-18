Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday October 18th, 2017

The death has occurred of Fintan Goss of Ballymakellett, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Tragically. Beloved husband of Pamela, adoring dad of Laragh and Henry, cherished son of John and Mary and much loved brother of Maria, Colin and the late Ronan.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, children, parents, sister, brother, parents-in-law Gerry and Patricia Toner, brothers-in-law Alan and JP, sisters-in-law Sinead, Lynsey and Patrice, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later