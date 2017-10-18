Foggy conditions on certain roads around Dundalk this morning

Motorists in Dundalk are advised to be aware of foggy conditions this morning.

With several areas particularly bad.

They include:

The Dundalk to Castleblaney road.

Parts of the M1 are quite bad for visibility too.

It is also reportedly bad coming into Dundalk from Tallanstown and most rural roads around Dundalk.

The R173 from Carlingford also has patches of bad fog in places.

Motorists are advised to take due care this morning.