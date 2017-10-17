This Dundalk takeaway is the best in Leinster

A Dundalk takeaway has just landed a top national award.
 
Gino's Diner on Clanbrassil Street took home the award for Best Takeaway in Leinster at the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2017.
 
Gino's was one of just 15 national winners at the awards ceremony in Dublin tonight.
 
Well done folks.