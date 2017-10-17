Lucky Louth man to appear on Winning Streak

A LUCKY Louth man is set to appear on RTÉ's Winning Streak game show on Saturday, October 21.

Father-of-two David Reilly from Gleann Alainn, Tullyallen is one of five contestants taking part in the popular show.

David is thrilled to have been selected and says it couldn't have come at a better time as his wife, Jocelyn, is recovering following an illness last year.

“We have had a tough few months after Jocelyn became ill in January,” he said. “Thankfully she is doing great and we are all looking forward to Saturday’s show.”

A self-employed consultant engineer, David will be cheered on in the audience by Joycelyn, his two sons Callum (11) and Natan (9), and a large group of neighbours and friends.

David is planning to spend his winnings on a special automatic car for Jocelyn and on a family cruise.