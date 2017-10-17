Schools in Louth set to re-open subject to damage

SCHOOLS in Louth are set to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday, October 18) subject to any damage experienced during Storm Ophelia.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Education, “schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to re-open”.

Local VTOS and Youthreach centres will also re-open from tomorrow and school transport will be back in operation.

Any non-State owned schools which require repairs are being advised to contact their insurance providers before contacting the Department regarding emergency funding.

School authorities can apply for funding for repairs to State-owned buildings under the Department's Emergency Works Scheme.

Meanwhile, all RehabCare and National Learning Network centres in the county are also set to reopen tomorrow.