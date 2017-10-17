Three Louth roads remain closed following Storm Ophelia

LOUTH County Council (LCC) received 44 telephone calls in relation to incidents associated with Storm Ophelia.

At one point there were 18 roads closed in the county, including one by An Garda Síochana, following a fatal accident.

Fifteen of the 18 roads are now open. All available staff are currently engaged in the clean-up operation.

Assessments are being carried out by technical staff on a number of trees that may be vulnerable following Storm Ophelia.

One water treatment plant will not be operational until 5pm this evening (Tuesday, October 17) due to lack of electricity supply. However, a temporary supply has been put in place.