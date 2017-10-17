Learner drivers in Louth affected by Storm Ophelia to get new test dates

LEARNER drivers who were unable to take their driving test at Dundalk Test Centre due to Storm Ophelia will be contacted over the coming days.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has stated that it will rearrange all tests that have been cancelled following the disruption.

Learner drivers who missed out on taking their driving test on Monday, October 16 can expect to be contacted by the RSA with a new appointment in the coming week.

All driving test centres are now operating as normal, however, the RSA is warning learner drivers to not attend for their test, if conditions in the area are too dangerous to travel.

For more information or to rearrange a driving test free of charge contact the RSA on 1890 40 60 40.