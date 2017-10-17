Louth patients warned over GP and ED delays following Ophelia

PATIENTS in Co Louth are being warned of backlogs at local GP surgeries and Emergency Departments following Ophelia.

It is expected there will be continued disruption to services, however, normal services will resume over the coming days.

Health officials are urging members of the public to only attend their GP or Emergency Departments if it's urgent. It is expected family doctors and hospitals will be very busy today.

Patients are being told to expect some delays in their appointments and discharges from hospitals over the next few days.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “The message...is if you have an appointment turn up as planned, unless you hear otherwise. In the event of a cancellation, people will be contacted.

“People can expect some delays in their appointments and discharges from hospitals over the next few days.”

He added: “The main focus of our community services tomorrow and in the coming days will be dealing with the most vulnerable patients.”