Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday October 17th, 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Murray of Cavanrobert, Tallanstown

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by his sisters, Teresa, Philomena, Sheila, Brìd, Patricia and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the home of his sister Teresa, Rathbody, Tallanstown from 2pm Tuesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.15am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tallanstown, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reaghestown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Oncology Unit, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Eilish O'Mahony (née Dunne) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Dealgan Nursing Home. Eilish beloved wife of the late Canice and dear mother of Sean, Colm, Mary and Ann. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Dealgan Nursing home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.40am to Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace