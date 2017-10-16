Tributes paid to local man Fintan Goss

Tributes have been paid to 33-year-old Fintan Goss, who was tragically killed when a tree hit his car in Ravensdale this afternoon.

Mr Goss was the father of two young children and was part of a well-known and well-respected family from the area.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, local councillor Antoin Watters stated that the local area was shocked by the tragic death and it was a "real tragedy" for his family and the community.

Cllr Watters also urged everyone to remain indoors until the storm had passed.

Local Fine Gael senator Jim D'Arcy said that he was "heartbroken" for the family.

The Democrat would like to pass on its condolences to Mr Goss' family and friends.