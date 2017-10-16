OPHELIA: Cooley peninsula braces itself for 'large waves' later

Social media weather service 'Louth Weather' has warned people on the Cooley peninsula to prepare for large waves at high tide this evening.

"Regarding tonight's tide at 10.14pm... the main storm surge will have pushed it's way up The Atlantic seaboard rather than The Irish Sea as would have occurred if Ophelia had taken its predicted (more easterly) track.

"As I said in previous posts, the south coast of The Cooley Peninsula, especially out towards Ballagan will see especially large waves and should be avoided."