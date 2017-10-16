Dundalk children's programme to tackle delinquency, violence and drug abuse

A SERIES of meetings about a programme which aims to prevent and treat children's behavioural problems is due to be held in Dundalk this week.

The goal of the Genesis Programme, also known as the Area Based Childhood (ABC) Programme, is to promote children's social, emotional and academic competence.

The South Dundalk Area Coordination Team is inviting parents to join them to hear more about its free programmes for children, parents, teachers and early years educators.

Parents are invited to attend a Genesis meeting at St Joseph's NS, Muirhevnamor on Wednesday, October 18 from 8.50am to 9.20am.

Meanwhile, Lios na nÓg Creche, St Joseph's Campus, Muirhevnamor is hosting a meeting from 8.50am to 9.20am on the same day.

Gael Scoil Dhún Dealgan, Muirhevnamor is also involved in the project and will host a meeting for parents on Thursday, October 19 from 8.40am to 9.10am.

The programme was developed at the University of Washington by Dr Carolyn Webster-Stratton. The long term goal is to prevent conduct disorders, academic underachievement, delinquency, violence and drug abuse.

Information will be available throughout the week in Muirhevnamor Community Centre. For more information email claire@genesislouth.ie.