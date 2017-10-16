Car overturns in north Louth

A woman narrowly avoided serious injury last night when her car overturned in north Louth.

According to LMFM news, the incident happened on the Ravensdale side of Jenkinstown Cross at around 10.15 pm last night.

Reports say that the woman managed to get out of the car by the time fire and rescue services arrived at the scene.

She was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but it is believed her injuries are not said to be serious.