OPHELIA: ALONE calling on public to remember older people today

ALONE released a statement last night, making an appeal to the public to remember the elderly today. It is as follows:

"ALONE, the charity which supports older people in need, is urging older people to take extra care following the status red wind warning by Met Éireann.

"The entire country has been placed under a status red wind warning with Hurricane Ophelia set to hit our shores tomorrow morning. People are being advised to stay indoors.

"Met Éireann said: "Ex-Hurricane Ophelia is forecast to track directly over Ireland during the daytime tomorrow.

"Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon.”

"Older people can be more vulnerable during poor weather and stormy conditions. Older people most at risk are those living alone, those with health issues, and those with limited mobility.

"ALONE is calling on members of the public to check on their older neighbours and assist them if they need to travel to the local shop or post office during the bad weather. ALONE is also asking older people who are concerned about their own wellbeing during the stormy weather to call for assistance and help if needed.

"Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE commented, “Following a status red weather warning from Met Éireann we are calling on all members of the public to remember their older neighbours living alone and to consider their needs. We’re advising older people to be prepared by ensuring they have adequate heat, medication, food and to stay indoors where possible.”

"Those who have concerns for an older person, or older people in need of assistance can contact ALONE on (01) 679 1032.

"The charity, which depends on donations from the public, has volunteers and staff ready to act on requests for assistance, and works in partnership to ensure all calls for assistance are responded to.

"ALONE can assist and advise on issues relation to food, heat, or medication. Older people are also advised to have a list of important phone numbers close to their home phone.

"Further information, including advice and tips for older people in extreme weather conditions, can be found on www.alone.ie."