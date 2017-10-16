OPHELIA: Closures, Cancellations and Advisory updates in Louth

Many businesses, services and events have cancelled or have advised the public to stay home today.

Here is an update.

St Gerard's Novena

Redemptorists Dundalk have posted the following on their Facebook page:

"We suggest that people don't come out in bad weather conditions but say the novena prayer at home to complete your novena.

"St Gerard, pray for us!

"St Gerard, pray for our emergency services!"

Rehabcare and National Learning Networks

"All RehabCare and National Learning Network centres closed tomorrow due to imminent Storm Ophelia

"Due to the imminent Storm Ophelia, and the advice by Met Éireann, all local RehabCare resource centres, Rehab Enterprises sites, and National Learning Network centres will be closed tomorrow (Monday, October 16th).

"People who use our services should not travel to centres tomorrow. All centres are closed in every county.

"We are monitoring the situation and will post updates across our social media platforms and website."

Driver Theory Test, Driving Test, National Driver Licensing Centres

"Due to public safety concerns the RSA is advising that Driver Theory Test, Driving Test, National Driver Licensing (NDLS) Centres will remain closed tomorrow Monday 16th October.

"The RSA apologises for any inconvenience caused but the decision has been made in the interests of public safety. Updates are available from the following link http://www.rsa.ie/Utility/ News/Alerts/Disruption-to- Driving-Test-Centres/"

Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

“In the interest of customer and staff safety, all Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection offices will close tomorrow.

"Customers who have appointments tomorrow will be contacted directly by Dept. staff from Tuesday onwards to reschedule their appointment.

"No payments will be affected due to appointments being cancelled tomorrow. Updates will issue to media and on Twitter throughout the day."