Deaths in Dundalk Monday 16 October 2017

The death has occurred of Lucy Clyne (née McNulty) of Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Francis' Nursing Home, Mount Oliver.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of Carmel.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, grandchildren Luke and Daniel, brother Fr. Tommy, sister Mary (Morgan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her son-in-law Patrick Beauquis.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter, 27 St. Bridget's Terrace, Dundalk, from 11am on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday at 10am, via Blackgate, to St. Mary's Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only.

May She Rest in Peace