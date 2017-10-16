OPHELIA: Dept of Social Protection cancels all appointments

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection have issued a statement regarding today's storm.

It is as follows:

“In the interest of customer and staff safety, all Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection offices will close tomorrow.

"Customers who have appointments tomorrow will be contacted directly by Dept. staff from Tuesday onwards to reschedule their appointment.

"No payments will be affected due to appointments being cancelled tomorrow. Updates will issue to media and on Twitter throughout the day"

This follows an earlier statement:

"All customer appointments with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection are cancelled tomorrow.

"This includes appointments for appeal hearings and appointments with JobPath contractors.

"Payments will not be affected due to this and affected customers will be contacted by the Department to make rearrangements.

"The primary concern of the Department is to ensure the safety of all customers during this severe weather."