OPHELIA: This is the time winds are set to be at their peak in Louth

Met Eireann have forecast when they believe peak wind strength to hit Leinster and Louth today as Hurricane Ophelia hits Ireland.

According to the forecast service from 1pm today Dublin and Leinster will be hit with peak 'destructive' winds.

The National Emergency Coordination Group has advised people to stay at home, and no unnecessary travel or other outdoor activities should be undertaken.

They have also advised people to secure any garden furniture, bins and other outdoor equipment before the storm hits.