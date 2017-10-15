HSE seeking public input in developing Suicide Prevention Action Plan for Louth

The HSE, in partnership with other organizations, is developing a Regional Suicide Prevention Action Plan for the Midlands, Louth and Meath area, and it is seeking public input in the form of a survey to help develop the plan.

According to the HSE website, ‘Connecting for Life’ is Ireland’s national strategy with the aim of reducing suicide and self-harm by 10% between now and 2020.

The survey is open to everyone and all answers are anonymous. The link to the survey is here.

It says that in order to meet this target nationally, it needs every county in Ireland to develop a ‘Connecting for Life’ Action Plan through broad-based consultation with service providers, service users and the public.

The HSE says that a key part of the development of the Action Plan is the consultation process - providing an opportunity for as many people as possible to have their say regarding what should be included.

Individual members of the public, service users, service providers and a variety of interest groups will be consulted with.

It believes that this process will ensure the national policy is translated into local actions that are consistent, efficient and effective.

To find out more about the Connecting for Life go here.